Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.

