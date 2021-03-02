Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,139.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.