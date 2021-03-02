Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of NIC worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NIC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

