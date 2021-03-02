Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

