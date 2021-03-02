Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of JFrog worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

