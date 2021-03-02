Sei Investments Co. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Hill-Rom worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hill-Rom by 56.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

