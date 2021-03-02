Sei Investments Co. Has $5.82 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE:CLH opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $90.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

