Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 2,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 2,284.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

