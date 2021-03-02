Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

