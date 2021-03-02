Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,262 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

FCX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

