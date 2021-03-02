Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Neogen worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 118,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

