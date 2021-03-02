Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,202 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

