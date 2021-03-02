Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,735 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.