Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,906 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.