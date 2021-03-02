Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,958 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE:OGS opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

