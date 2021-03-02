Sei Investments Co. Sells 670 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.