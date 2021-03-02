Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,726 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of NCR worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.