Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1,292.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

