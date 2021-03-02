SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) (ASX:SWF) Insider Tam Vu Buys 41,911 Shares

SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu bought 41,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,607.62 ($18,291.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.28.
About SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX)
