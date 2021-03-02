SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) (ASX:SWF) Insider Tam Vu Buys 41,911 Shares

SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) (ASX:SWF) insider Tam Vu bought 41,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,607.62 ($18,291.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.28.

Get SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) alerts:

About SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX)

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfWealth Limited (SWF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.