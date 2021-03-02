Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $173,949.65 and $2,570.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013680 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

