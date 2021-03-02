Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 35.7% Higher This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006335 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

