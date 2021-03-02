Sepio Capital LP Acquires 10,184 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.65. 304,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $319.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

