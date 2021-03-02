Sepio Capital LP Acquires 110,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,955 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 552,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

