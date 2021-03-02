Sepio Capital LP Acquires 18,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 254,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,535. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

