Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

