Sepio Capital LP Buys 5,263 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,149 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.88. 241,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

