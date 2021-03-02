Sepio Capital LP Buys 8,261 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 167,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

