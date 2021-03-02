Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ remained flat at $$55.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 375,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

