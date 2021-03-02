Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $99,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.67. The stock had a trading volume of 249,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

