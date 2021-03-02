Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.