Sepio Capital LP Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 750,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.