Sepio Capital LP Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $8.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.21. 569,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

