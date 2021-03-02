Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.6% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 54,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,080.80. 27,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,961.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,726.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

