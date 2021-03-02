Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,496.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

