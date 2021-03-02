Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,442,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 152,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 272,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

