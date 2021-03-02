Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $153.47. 26,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,892. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

