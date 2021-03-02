Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,525. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

