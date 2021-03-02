Sepio Capital LP Sells 30,919 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

CVX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. 388,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.