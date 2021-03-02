Sepio Capital LP Sells 7,723 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,071,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,280,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $205,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

