Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

