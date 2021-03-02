Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 275,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 35,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

