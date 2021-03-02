Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

