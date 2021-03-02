Serum Hits Market Cap of $271.25 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Serum has a market cap of $271.25 million and approximately $204.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00011102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.