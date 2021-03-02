Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $276.86 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Serum has a total market capitalization of $276.86 million and approximately $229.52 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00011248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.16 or 0.00512214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00078115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.13 or 0.00463407 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

