ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 440,804 shares of company stock valued at $693,380. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.