ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 440,804 shares of company stock valued at $693,380. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

