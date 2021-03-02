Sessia Market Capitalization Tops $477,569.44 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $477,569.44 and approximately $88,099.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

