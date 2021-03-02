Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.38

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.38 and traded as low as C$22.18. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$22.37, with a volume of 725,496 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.