Shawn M. Filippi Sells 600 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

