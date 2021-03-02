Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,307. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

