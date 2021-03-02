ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,468.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00.

SWAV stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. 187,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,290. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

